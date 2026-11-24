The Jerusalem District Court has rejected an appeal by two security companies and their manager, upholding the revocation of their licenses over the companies' involvement in a scheme to extort protection money from contractors.

The court ruled that the companies served as an accounting front for criminal activity and were effectively run by a man known to law enforcement authorities in connection with extortion, although he was not listed as their official manager.

While dismissing the appeal, the court reduced the period during which the appellants cannot submit new license applications from three years to two.

The decision concerns Emunim Security and Services 2004 Ltd., A. Omanim in Security Ltd., and Yaakov Levy, their registered owner and manager. The Justice Ministry's Committee for the Licensing of Private Investigators and Security Services revoked the companies' licenses to operate as security firms and Levy's personal license to organize security services after reviewing intelligence and administrative evidence indicating that the companies provided cover for the collection of protection money.

The case began in April 2025, when the Civil Enforcement Unit at the State Attorney's Office approached the licensing committee, which operates within the Justice Ministry's Division for the Regulation of Professions. The unit sought to present administrative evidence linking the companies and Levy to criminal activity involving the collection of protection money and the concealment of payments to criminal elements through state-licensed security companies.

The information presented to the committee indicated that although both companies were registered in Levy's name, and despite reports that he managed them alone, they were effectively run by Ibrahim Abu Issa. According to law enforcement authorities, Abu Issa is known to them in connection with offenses involving the collection and extortion of protection money from contractors.

The investigation also exposed how protection rackets operate in the construction and infrastructure sectors. According to the information presented to the committee, criminal elements divide areas of Israel among themselves, creating territories controlled by crime families and protection money collectors known as "ra'isis."

These individuals are responsible for collecting payments from contractors working at construction and infrastructure sites in exchange for refraining from damaging the sites or causing other harm. According to the evidence presented, legally operating, state-licensed security companies are used to collect the money.

Under this arrangement, contractors are forced to enter into agreements with security companies and pay them for services, even when no security services are actually provided or when the services are merely for show. The payments are channeled through the companies and effectively used to fund the salaries of protection money collectors and their associates so that they refrain from harming construction sites.

The use of licensed companies thus allows the transfers to be presented as payments for legitimate business services, although the administrative findings indicate that the arrangement is designed to conceal the collection of protection money.

After reviewing the intelligence material and administrative evidence, the licensing committee revoked both companies' licenses and Levy's license to organize security services. In its decision, the committee also noted that the two companies were operationally identical and barred new license applications for three years.

The companies and Levy appealed the decision to the Jerusalem District Court. In a ruling issued last week, Judge Avigdor Dorot dismissed their appeal and upheld the license revocations.

The court found that the administrative and intelligence material presented to the licensing committee firmly established Abu Issa's role as the companies' de facto manager, as well as the systematic use of the companies as an accounting front for criminal activity.

The judge rejected the appellants' arguments against the license revocations and also addressed the question of the licensing committee's authority to restrict the submission of new applications.

The appellants argued that the committee lacked the authority to set a period during which they would be barred from reapplying for licenses. The court rejected that argument as well, ruling on the basis of principles established in case law that the committee has the authority to impose a waiting period to prevent repeated frivolous applications.

The Justice Ministry welcomed the ruling and emphasized that it was part of the fight against protection rackets, which it described as "a nationwide scourge."