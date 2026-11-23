Former Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit's testimony resumed on Monday at the Jerusalem District Court in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial. The hearing comes a day after a heated confrontation between Mandelblit and Netanyahu's defense attorney, Amit Hadad.

Mandelblit, who served as attorney general during the investigations into Netanyahu and his indictment, is testifying for the defense.

Hadad has questioned him over nine hearings so far, focusing on decisions made during the investigations and the proceedings that led to the indictment.

During yesterday's hearing, a heated exchange broke out between the two after Hadad criticized Mandelblit's answers, saying they were not intelligent.

Mandelblit responded angrily, telling him, "Stop threatening me". He said this was not an isolated incident and that Hadad had also made serious remarks directed at him during an earlier hearing. According to Mandelblit, the defense attorney repeatedly comments on the quality of his answers during questioning.

Mandelblit's testimony has also been accompanied by a legal dispute between the defense and the prosecution over the scope of the state's questioning once Netanyahu's defense attorneys finish examining him. The dispute began with the judges' November 2 ruling that prosecutors could conduct only a re-examination of Mandelblit, rather than a full cross-examination.

This meant the prosecution could seek clarification on matters raised in his testimony but could not question him more broadly, as cross-examination allows. Prosecutors opposed the restriction, arguing that it limited their ability to present documents to the witness, examine apparent inconsistencies in his statements and explore issues that arose during the defense's questioning.

Following the ruling, the state took the unusual step of petitioning the High Court of Justice, with the approval of the attorney general and the state attorney, asking it to intervene in the District Court's decision.

Last week, however, after a hearing on the petition had already been scheduled, the defense announced that it was withdrawing its objection to Mandelblit's cross-examination. Following the change, the District Court judges authorized prosecutors to cross-examine the relevant defense witnesses, including Mandelblit.

Mandelblit, who began testifying in the trial about a month ago, has faced questions about his authority and the approvals he gave to open preliminary inquiries and investigations into Netanyahu. The questioning also addresses the conduct of law enforcement authorities in Cases 1000, 2000 and 4000, the decision-making process during the investigations and the circumstances that led to the prime minister's indictment.