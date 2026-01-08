The Jerusalem District Court sentenced Elazar Rompler to two years' imprisonment, a fine, and compensation after he was convicted of extremely violent behavior against a 10-year-old boy in the Lev Tahor Cult in front of additional students.

According to the verdict, Rompler struck the minor in front of his peers. He was convicted of aggravated assault causing actual bodily harm. In addition, he was convicted of violating a legal order for leaving Israel in violation of a stay of exit order and fleeing trial.

After fleeing, Rompler was arrested overseas and extradited to Israel in a process conducted by the State Prosecution's International Department.

The Jerusalem District Prosecutor’s Office, through attorney Tzur Huta, emphasized in its sentencing arguments the exceptional severity of harming a helpless minor, carried out within a closed community while exploiting a position of status and authority, and in the presence of other children.

The court adopted the plea bargain and ruled in its verdict that “the facts detailed in the first count, which concerns the assault, are severe and chilling," and that this was a violent incident with particularly grave characteristics.

Under the agreement, the court sentenced Rompler to 24 months of actual imprisonment, minus time already served in detention, suspended sentences, a fine of 10,000 shekels, and compensation to the victim of the sum of 12,000 shekels.