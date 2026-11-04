The Jerusalem District Court has issued an interim injunction ordering an immediate halt to all work at the ancient Jewish cemetery in Hebron, granting a request submitted by the Chabad Rabbinical Court. The petitions were filed several months ago over work being carried out in the cemetery's historic Ashkenazi section, which the rabbinical court argued was causing damage to graves and desecrating the burial site.

The section served Hebron's Hasidic community approximately 170 years ago and is the resting place of prominent figures in Chabad and the wider Jewish community. Among those buried there are Rebbetzin Menucha Rachel, as well as leading rabbis Rabbi Shimon Menashe Chaikin and Rabbi Hillel Moshe Gelbstein.

In his ruling, the judge found that the Jewish legal and archaeological opinions submitted by the rabbinical court raised substantial concerns that graves were located beneath and near the ramp.

The judge emphasized that preventing irreversible damage to the graves, preserving the dignity of the deceased and protecting the cemetery's sanctity must take precedence over the planned development work and alterations. The ruling addresses only the request for an interim injunction. The underlying petition has yet to be decided.