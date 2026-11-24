UAL chairman MK Mansour Abbas said Tuesday morning that efforts to form a new government are focused on the possibility of cooperation between the haredi and Arab parties.

In an interview with Radio al-Shams, Abbas outlined a proposal under which United Torah Judaism and UAL would join a government that would receive a parliamentary safety net from the Joint List.

Abbas said in the interview, "The focus right now is on a government in which the haredim and Arabs would be partners."Addressing the pace of negotiations, he clarified that although talks along these lines are taking place, the agreements needed to form a government have not yet been reached. He said, "We are advancing toward our goals at a crawl."