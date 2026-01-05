Minister of Energy Eli Cohen on Monday instructed the Israel Electric Corporation and Jerusalem's water corporation, "Hagihon," to begin the process of disconnecting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) from the infrastructure, while sending pre-disconnection warning letters to the organization's public buildings in the neighborhoods of Ma'alot Dafna and Kafr Aqab.

The minister's directive is an additional stage in the fight to end the activities of UNRWA, which Minister Cohen referred to as a "terror supporter."

Cohen has also instructed that additional UNRWA facilities be located and that the new law, which the Knesset approved last week, be implemented. The law, which was co-sponsored by MKs Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu) and Limor Son-Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit), allows UNRWA public buildings to be disconnected from infrastructure services.