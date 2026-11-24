A Houston man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for concealing material support for the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization and lying to federal investigators, KPRC-TV reported on Monday, citing federal prosecutors.

US District Judge David Hittner imposed the sentence on 30-year-old Anas Said, who pleaded guilty to the charges on July 24. Said will remain under supervised release for the rest of his life after completing his prison term.

Said was arrested by the FBI in late 2024 on suspicion of planning to carry out terrorist attacks against Jewish institutions in the US under the direction of ISIS.

Court documents revealed that Said had used social media to disseminate ISIS propaganda, some of which he had personally helped produce.

Prosecutors said Said concealed his involvement in the production of a propaganda video by removing his name from the material before its release by Sarh al-Khilafah, an online media organization operating in coordination with ISIS.

During the sentencing hearing, the court was presented with evidence of Said's involvement in creating videos and posters glorifying the terrorist organization and its violent activities, including material threatening additional attacks.

Said acknowledged communicating with fellow ISIS supporters through Telegram and receiving feedback on propaganda he had produced.

He also admitted providing false information to FBI investigators regarding a weapon he possessed and had discussed online in 2023.

As part of his guilty plea, Said acknowledged that he had contemplated carrying out an attack intended to kill as many people as possible.