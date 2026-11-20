Federal agents have arrested a 34-year-old Georgia resident accused of transferring more than $26,000 to individuals and organizations connected to the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group as part of an alleged international money laundering operation.

The FBI's Atlanta field office announced Wednesday that Younes Moustafa Younes, a resident of Lavonia, had been taken into custody, CBS News Atlanta reported.

According to the Department of Justice, Younes allegedly used cryptocurrency to move more than $16,000 between December 2025 and June 2026, conducting transactions through several telephone numbers and accounts.

Investigators suspect that at least part of the money was intended to assist ISIS operations in Syria.

During a search of a property associated with Younes on Wednesday, FBI agents reportedly discovered evidence that appeared to have been deliberately damaged.

According to CBS News Atlanta, investigators found shredded paperwork soaking in liquid inside a bathtub, along with three mobile phones "submerged in an unknown substance." Authorities said one of the phones had also been smashed.

Younes first attracted FBI attention in 2020 after investigators determined that he had accessed ISIS propaganda online.

During subsequent interviews, he reportedly acknowledged viewing the material but denied sympathizing with extremist beliefs.

However, investigators allege that in 2021 he transferred more than $9,000 to cryptocurrency addresses connected to ISIS and other individuals, while also distributing extremist material.

The Justice Department also disclosed that Younes had previously traveled to Turkey on a one-way ticket and remained there for approximately two years.

He was subsequently arrested by Turkish authorities and deported to the United States.

Younes now faces federal charges of money laundering and destruction of evidence. He remains in custody pending a court hearing scheduled for next week in Macon, Georgia.

If convicted on both charges, he could receive a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and fines totaling up to $750,000. Federal authorities said the investigation is continuing.