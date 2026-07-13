An emotional celebration took place at the memorial honoring terror victim Shuli Har-Melech, when his daughter Sarah Yahav held her firstborn son's circumcision at the site.

Yahav is the daughter of Shuli Har-Melech and MK Limor Son Har-Melech. She was born prematurely following the terror attack which left her pregnant mother seriously wounded and her father dead.

The infant Son Har-Melech's second grandchild.

The circumcision was held one week after the infant's birth at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center, the same hospital where his mother was born nearly 23 years ago.

Following the infant's birth, Son Har-Melech said, "Nearly 23 years after I arrived at this hospital wounded, and Sarah was born here as a premature baby, I have now been blessed to see my daughter holding her firstborn son in the same place."

"This is a moment that demonstrates the victory of the Jewish people over its enemies and the triumph of the life force of the people of Israel over the death wish of those who hate us. Out of pain grows hope, out of loss a family is built, and life continues to prevail."