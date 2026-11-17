Israeli officials sharply criticized the British government's decision on Tuesday to impose sanctions on eight Israeli construction and development companies operating in Judea and Samaria, accusing London of hypocrisy and antisemitism and calling on the Israeli government to take retaliatory measures.

The sanctions, announced by British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, target eight companies involved in residential construction, property development, architectural planning, and infrastructure projects in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, as well as the Israeli activist movement Tzav 9, which has organized demonstrations and blockades against humanitarian aid deliveries to Gaza.

The measures include asset freezes and director disqualifications aimed at restricting the companies' financial activities and their ability to continue construction projects.

The sanctioned companies are Har Hevron Development Company Ltd, Hemdat Shomron Ltd, S.A.G. (Velvel) Construction and Development Ltd, Lev HaHar Yazamut Ltd, Harey Zahav, Ariel Residential Judea & Samaria Ltd, Ami Gvirtzman Architects 2021 Ltd, and Z.F. Building Company Ltd.

According to the British Foreign Office, the companies are involved in construction and development in communities including Efrat, Ariel, Shilo, Eli, Itamar, and other locations throughout Judea and Samaria.

The British government said the measures were intended to disrupt further construction in Jewish communities and protect the prospects of establishing a Palestinian state.

"Protecting the two-state solution is the North Star of this Government's approach," Miliband declared, warning companies against participating in construction projects in the E1 area.

The sanctions were imposed under Britain's expanded Global Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law sanctions regime. The British government is also developing separate legislation to ban imports of goods produced in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria and advertising services for properties in those communities.

MK Limor Sohn Har-Melekh (Otzma Yehudit) described the sanctions as "antisemitism disguised as foreign policy."

"I demand that the Israeli government respond with strong diplomatic measures and make it clear to the British: The days of the Mandate are over," Sohn Har-Melekh stated.

"The people of Israel will continue to build and settle throughout their land, with or without your approval."

Israel Gantz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, accused Britain of launching an economic campaign against Israel.

"Britain has declared economic war on Israel," Gantz stated.

"Anyone who thinks it is possible to impose sanctions on Israeli companies in Judea and Samaria without harming the State of Israel as a whole is mistaken. Harming Israeli construction and real estate companies is a direct attack on Israeli citizens and their livelihoods."

Gantz criticized Britain's use of sanctions against businesses involved in construction and development.

"This is an inconceivable absurdity: A foreign country is using punitive measures designed to combat terrorist organizations to target Israeli companies engaged in construction and development," he said.

He called on the Israeli government to take immediate action to reverse the decision.

"We demand that the Israeli government act immediately, using all diplomatic, legal, and economic means at its disposal, to protect Israeli citizens, stop the harm to Israeli companies, and secure the cancellation of the sanctions."

Efrat Mayor Col. (res.) Dovi Shefler also condemned the decision, accusing Britain of applying a double standard to Israel.

"British hypocrisy is outrageous," Shefler declared. "Britain, which spent centuries conquering territories overseas and to this day holds the Falkland Islands, thousands of kilometers from its shores, dares to lecture us about our presence in our ancestral homeland, in our small piece of land."

"Those who conquered territories across the world are the last ones who can lecture the Jewish people about their right to settle in their own land," he added.

Shefler argued that Britain and other European countries had failed to draw the appropriate conclusions from the October 7th massacre.

"Britain and European countries refuse to understand what October 7th made unequivocally clear: Establishing a hostile state in the heart of the Land of Israel is a recipe for the destruction of the State of Israel," he said.

"The illusion of two states is a dangerous fantasy, and instead of standing alongside the only democracy in the Middle East, Britain repeatedly chooses the side of our enemies."

According to Shefler, British support for Israel's enemies would not advance peace but would instead strengthen terrorism, which he warned ultimately threatens Britain itself.

The Efrat mayor called on the Israeli government to provide financial assistance to the sanctioned companies and consider punitive measures against Britain.

"I call on the Israeli government to stand firm against British boycotts, provide full backing and financial support to the companies affected by the sanctions, and consider punitive measures and countermeasures against Britain," he stated.

"The British must understand that supporting terrorism and harming the State of Israel comes at a price."

Shefler concluded: "We are not a British protectorate. We are an independent and sovereign Jewish state, and we will continue to build, develop, and strengthen the communities of Judea and Samaria, despite our enemies and despite those who claim to be our allies. No British boycott and no sanctions will stop us."

Beit El Mayor Shai Alon also issued a strongly worded response, accusing Britain of directing its internal problems against Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.

"Islamist Britain, whose citizens will soon celebrate Christmas while remaining confined to their homes out of fear of jihadist suicide attacks, continues its hypocritical policies and, as part of a centuries-old tradition, directs its internal troubles against the pioneers of Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria," Alon said.

He described the sanctions as an expression of what he called a new form of antisemitism.

"The anti-Jewish obsession wrapped in the guise of protecting 'human rights' is the new antisemitism," Alon declared.

"We are done being the punching bag of the nations of the world, and anyone who chooses to harm Israeli companies and the Israeli economy will face a very heavy economic and security price from Israel in return."