Israel's Supreme Court on Monday rejected a petition requesting that it issue a conditional order against the law allowing gender-separated academic study programs.

In its decision, the Court ordered the respondents to submit a preliminary response by September 17 but declined to issue either a conditional order or an interim injunction.

The petition, filed by Prof. Yofi Tirosh and other petitioners, sought a conditional order requiring the tate to explain why the amendment to the Student Rights Law should not be struck down.

MK Limor Son Har-Melech, who sponsored the legislation, welcomed the decision, saying, "The Supreme Court's decision not to issue a conditional order is the obvious and appropriate one. The law completed the full legislative process in the Knesset and is intended to expand freedom of choice and access to higher education for communities that have until now been excluded from it."

"I can understand the petitioners' concern that more accessible higher education will allow women and men who do not share their worldview to sit around decision-making tables in academia, the public sector, and other positions of influence. But that concern cannot justify denying thousands of Israelis the opportunity to pursue higher education," she added.

"I call on all academic institutions not to wait, and to begin submitting applications to the Council for Higher Education to open separate academic programs in accordance with the law," she added. "Thousands of women and men are waiting for this opportunity, and it is time for the law to become a reality on the ground."