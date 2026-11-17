Danon: “UNIFIL Is finally withdrawing. We trust no international force, only our own soldi

A delegation of UN ambassadors, led by Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, conducted a strategic security tour of Israel’s northern border today (Tuesday). The visit began with in-depth operational briefings by Israeli military officials at the IDF Northern Command headquarters on the threats and challenges facing Israel along its northern front. The ambassadors then visited key observation points overlooking the Lebanese and Syrian borders.

The intelligence briefings outlined terrorist infrastructure within Lebanon and Israel’s assessment of Hezbollah’s military buildup, particularly its efforts to rebuild and upgrade its drone and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) capabilities.

Against the backdrop of ongoing discussions at the United Nations regarding future security arrangements in southern Lebanon and UNIFIL’s withdrawal, the ambassadors were informed of Israel’s firm opposition to any continued role for UNIFIL forces. Given the force's failure to enforce UN Security Council Resolution 1701, and its inability to prevent Hezbollah's renewed military buildup, UNIFIL must no longer control or assume responsibility for southern Lebanon.

“In the coming weeks, UNIFIL will finally withdraw from Lebanon. A force that was deployed as a temporary measure in 1978 has done little to contribute to regional stability. On the contrary, Hezbollah exploited UNIFIL’s presence to move closer to Israel’s border and attack us. Today, we are here with a delegation of ambassadors from around the world, showing them the reality along the Lebanese border and making it clear that our security must remain in our own hands. We want to see the Lebanese Armed Forces take up positions inside Lebanon and prevent Hezbollah from returning to this area. We have learned our lesson: We do not rely on any international force. We trust only our own soldiers."