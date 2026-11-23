תיעוד מטריד: הגדר הפרוצה בגבול עזה

Yishai Sfez, a resident of Moshav Yated, filmed himself opening a gate in the border fence with the Gaza Strip and entering Gaza while no soldiers were present at the site.

According to the details provided, after entering Gaza, Sfez notified the operations room and commanders, then waited about 40 minutes for an IDF force to arrive. The military confirmed that it was aware of the incident and said it had been addressed and reviewed.

The footage released by Sfez shows him opening the gate in the fence and entering Gaza through it. He said no soldiers were in the area when he entered.

Following the release of the footage, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit issued a statement clarifying that the gate had not been left open but was locked, although its locking mechanism remained accessible. The statement said, "We are aware of the incident, which was addressed immediately by forces on the ground and reviewed".

The military explained that the gate had been used shortly before the incident as part of routine operations by forces in the area. The statement said, "The gate in question was locked, but its locking mechanism remained accessible. The gate was opened a few minutes before the incident as part of a patrol by forces in the area and was locked afterward in accordance with procedures".