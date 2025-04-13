Dozens of families celebrated the Seder night near the Gaza border to call for the government to retake Gaza as Israeli territory.

In attendance were soldiers, family members, youth, and supporters of the cause. Throughout the Sabbath and the holiday, teachings, prayers, tours, and conversations were held with residents from neighboring communities who came to visit, express support, and connect with the idea of renewing Israeli rule in the Gush Katif area and its surroundings.

Techiya Chaim, coordinator of the Gaza department in the Nahala movement, participated in the Seder night with her 11 children, including a baby less than a month old. She declared, "It was clear to us that this Seder night would be held facing Gaza. Here, in front of this land, we say that true freedom begins with a connection to the land – not with words, but with presence, not in dreams but in actions."

The chairman of the Nahala movement, Tzvi Elimelech Sharvaf, emphasized that "After the October 7th massacre, it is clear to everyone that the only way to true treatment is through the conquest of the Gaza Strip, the expulsion of Arabs, and widespread Jewish settlement. This is not just a security response – it is a moral response to the connection of the people of Israel to their land."

During the days of the holiday, the families are expected to remain in the area and hold diverse educational and community activities: hikes, children's performances, classes, panels, and talks with bereaved families. Among others, Itzik and Inbal Fitoussi, who lost their son Staff Sergeant Yishai Fitoussi in Gaza, are expected to speak.

"Our presence here is just the beginning," say the event organizers. "This is not another festive event but a national declaration: Gaza belongs to the people of Israel, and we are determined to return and rebuild it."