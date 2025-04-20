ורדה בן ברוך, סבתו של עידן אלכסנדר מטה המשפחות

Families of hostages who remain captive in the Gaza Strip arrived at the Gaza border today (Sunday) to call out to and for their loved ones.

Varda Ben Baruch, the grandmother of Edan Alexander, who is the last remaining American citizen held captive in Gaza who is believed to be alive, called out to her grandson: "Edanileh, grandma is here! I really feel close to you. Edanileh, you are a Golani soldier, they received a sign of life from you on Seder night, but everything is not right. Hang in there. We love you, we are doing everything for your release and the release of all the hostages so that they can all return home to us."

"Edanileh, I'm tired, but I'm not giving up," she added, "Grandma doesn't give up on her grandson! Grandma is strong for her grandson. To bring you home now, now, as quickly as possible. We have to stop the fighting and bring everyone home now!"

"Take care of yourself, Edanileh," she said. "Just a little longer and you'll be home. Mom and Dad, Mika and Roy are waiting for you. Roy celebrated his Bar Mitzvah, you promised to come to the US to celebrate the Bar Mitzvah, but you're in Hamas captivity. With God's help, you'll come and hug him, your beloved brother, and you all. Edanileh, I ask you, just a little longer, Edanileh, just a little longer. Be strong, and with God's help, we'll overcome and embrace. I want to bless you with the blessing that Grandpa Baruch would bless you all the time: May the Lord bless you, and keep you; May the Lord make His face shine upon you, and be gracious to you; May the Lord lift up His face to you, and give you peace. Amen and Amen."

טל קופרשטיין, אביו של בר קופרשטיין מטה המשפחות

Tal Kupershtein, the father of Bar Kupershtein, who is confined to a wheelchair, said: "I am speaking here so that you can come back!"

Barak, Bar's cousin, took the microphone and called out loudly: "Bar! Your father is speaking! He is fulfilling your dream, he is starting to walk. He is doing everything you wanted. I wish you could hear. We are doing everything for you. We love you. Be strong a little longer!"