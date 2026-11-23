Qatari Armed Forces Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Mannai met with Italian Chief of Defence Gen. Luciano Portolano during the latter’s visit to Qatar, the Qatari Defense Ministry said.

Portolano was accompanied by a delegation.

The meeting focused on issues of mutual interest and ways to strengthen military cooperation between the two countries.

Senior officers and officials from both sides attended the talks.

Earlier this month, Turkey and Qatar signed a mutual defense agreement during a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Istanbul, expanding their security cooperation amid continued instability in the Middle East.

The Turkish presidency announced the agreement following the meeting, although it did not disclose the specific obligations or provisions included in the new pact.