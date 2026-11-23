Iranian officials say Tehran is pursuing legal action against the United States and several regional countries over US-Israeli attacks, alongside proceedings in European courts.

Vice President for Legal Affairs Majid Ansari said Sunday that cases were underway in the US and four European countries, ANews reported, citing IRNA. He said a complaint concerning the June 2025 war had reached the Iran-US Claims Tribunal, while another covering the February offensive was nearing submission.

Separately, Tasnim reported that Hassan Abdolianpour, head of the judiciary’s center for lawyers, said Jordan and several Gulf countries faced claims in Iranian and international courts based on Tehran’s allegations of involvement in the attacks.

Abdolianpour also claimed Iranian courts had awarded nearly $300 billion against the US. He said some American assets and vessels had been seized under judicial orders, with enforcement proceeding under Iranian law.

According to Tasnim, he said criminal cases concerning several attacks had been referred to Tehran’s Revolutionary Court following indictments, while related compensation claims were also being pursued.