The United States has begun transferring F-35 fighter jets from a base in Arizona to Ovda Airbase in southern Israel as part of a rotation of US forces stationed in the country, Kan News reported Sunday evening, citing a defense source.

The incoming aircraft are intended to replace US F-35s that have been in Israel in recent months and are expected to return to the United States.

According to the report, US transport aircraft landed at Ovda Airbase over the past week, bringing equipment and logistical supplies ahead of the new squadron's deployment.

The move is part of broader US military preparations for its continued presence in Israel and the Middle East.

Defense officials assess that the squadron rotation indicates that a resumption of the military campaign against Iran is not expected immediately.

They also said thatbthe US is preparing for the possibility that the current security situation will continue for several more weeks and are therefore rotating forces and crews that have already been in the region for an extended period.