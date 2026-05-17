A midair collision occurred on Sunday during the Gunfighter Skies air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, prompting a major emergency response and a base lockdown.

According to local reports, the incident involved two EA-18G Growler demonstration aircraft taking part in an aerial performance. Witnesses reported seeing sparks in the sky followed by a large plume of black smoke rising from the area of the crash.

Mountain Home Air Force Base confirmed that emergency crews were dispatched immediately to the scene. A helicopter was also sent as part of the response effort.

Four parachutes were observed descending near the crash site. Officials later confirmed that all four naval aviators were able to eject from the aircraft and were found safe.

Shortly after the incident, the base was placed under lockdown while emergency services responded, and an investigation began. Authorities also canceled the remainder of the air show for the day.

Attendees at the event reported confusion as announcements were made over loudspeakers, confirming that the pilots had safely ejected and were located away from the main smoke area.

Viewer footage and images shared from the scene showed two aircraft appearing to collide midair, followed by parachutes and smoke rising in the background.

The Gunfighter Skies air show had been scheduled as a major public event at the base, drawing large crowds to the second day of performances when the incident occurred.