Former Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit testified Wednesday that he suspected police leaks were intended to pressure him to expand investigations into Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as the fourth day of his testimony in Netanyahu’s trial focused on alleged irregularities in the early stages of the investigations.

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Pesach in Jerusalem 1920: Tragedy and Challenge During questioning by Netanyahu’s defense attorney, Amit Hadad, Mandelblit addressed claims that police conducted investigative activities before obtaining his authorization, that investigators maintained improper ties with journalist Ben Caspit, and that potential conflicts of interest involving a senior police investigator were not brought to his attention. One of the central issues was the timing of investigative activity in Case 1000, which concerned allegations involving gifts received by Netanyahu.

Hadad presented evidence that Mandelblit did not authorize an initial examination of the case until June 26, 2016, while police had already taken an extensive statement from Caspit in April of that year. Asked about the discrepancy, Mandelblit acknowledged that the statement had been taken “without authorization." Hadad then asked whether police could use a journalist to gather information, conduct investigative activities and record people without prior approval from the attorney general.

“An investigator is not supposed to use a journalist as his proxy to investigate," Mandelblit responded, distinguishing between independent journalistic work and a situation in which police direct a journalist to carry out investigative tasks. "I had a feeling that instead of the police investigating, he was replacing the police. And that was something uncomfortable."

The testimony followed allegations presented earlier in the proceedings that senior police officer Eran Kamin had maintained contact with Caspit and asked him to gather information about Netanyahu. Mandelblit said he had not been informed of such activities. The former attorney general also addressed suspected leaks from closed meetings involving law enforcement officials. He acknowledged that he had suspected information was being passed to the media from within both the police and the State Attorney’s Office.

Asked whether such publications might have been intended to pressure him into expanding the investigations against Netanyahu, Mandelblit answered, “Yes," adding that such actions were intended to exert pressure. He also confirmed that he had held a planned background conversation with journalist Dana Weiss, accompanied by his spokesman, to explain the decision-making process at the time. A subsequent report became known as the “Mandelblit version."

Another major focus of the questioning was the conduct of senior police investigator Avi Rotenberg, who had carried out investigative work and prepared summaries in the cases involving Netanyahu. Hadad raised the issue of Rotenberg’s reported romantic relationship with Judy Shalom Nir-Mozes, the sister of Yedioth Ahronoth publisher Arnon “Noni" Mozes, who was involved in Case 2000.

The defense attorney presented a record of a conversation from June 2016 indicating that then-head of Lahav 433, Roni Ritman, had been informed of the relationship. Hadad asked whether Mandelblit should also have been notified, given the potential conflict of interest. Mandelblit agreed that he should have been informed.

The questioning also addressed an examination by the Police Internal Investigations Department into Rotenberg. According to material presented by the defense, the examination was halted toward the end of 2017 with the agreement of senior prosecution officials, including then-State Attorney Shai Nitzan and Momi Lamberg. Hadad questioned how senior officials could have known about the matter while the investigations into Netanyahu were underway without informing the attorney general. Mandelblit replied that he did not remember such an incident.

He was also asked about allegations raised by Ritman during proceedings before the Police Internal Investigations Department, in which Ritman claimed Netanyahu had acted against him through a fabricated accusation. Mandelblit confirmed that those claims had not been brought to his attention.