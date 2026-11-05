The panel of judges presiding over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial is considering summoning Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to appear in court and address questions related to the proceedings.

The possibility emerged after defense attorneys representing Netanyahu and former Bezeq chairman Shaul Ilovitch requested that Baharav-Miara be brought before the court. Their request followed issues raised in testimony by former Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit concerning investigative actions in the case.

During the hearing, the defense asked the judges to summon Baharav-Miara to provide explanations behind closed doors regarding the investigative measures described by Mandelblit. However, the judges indicated that they had already considered the possibility of hearing directly from the attorney general before the defense formally raised the issue.

Judge Oded Shaham addressed the matter, telling the defense, "You may have been pushing at an open door, because we had considered such a move beforehand."