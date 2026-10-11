Former Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is expected to take the witness stand at the Jerusalem District Court on Sunday as part of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial.

With two weeks left until the elections, Mandelblit was summoned to testify on behalf of the defense, and his testimony is likely to continue after election day.

From the outset of the trial, Netanyahu's defense team had announced their intentions to summon Mandelblit, who served as Attorney General when it was decided to prosecute the Prime Minister. The defense team seeks to allot seven trial days to his testimony, after which the prosecution is expected to cross-examine him.

Mandelblit’s testimony is considered unusual because a former attorney general is being called to testify in proceedings he dealt with as part of his official duties. Former Attorney General Yehuda Weinstein has already testified in the trial, but his testimony was given in connection with his previous role as Netanyahu’s private attorney.

One of the central issues the defense is expected to focus on is the claims regarding the lack of approvals required to open an investigation against the Prime Minister as dictated in Basic Law: The Government. At the same time, the Attorney General's Office and Prosecutor's Office claim that the measures were taken lawfully.

The defense's interrogation is expected to focus not only on the approvals. Netanyahu's defense attorney, Amit Hadad, is expected to question Mandelblit about claims of pressure applied to him by the State Prosecutor at the time and other officials.

Mandelblit initially requested to postpone his testimony to November. He expressed wonder at the fact that he was summoned at the last moment, during the holiday season, and noted in his request that his new position as Dean of the Law Faculty at Ramat Gan Academic College demands much preparation ahead of the academic year. However, the judges denied his request.