תיעוד קשה: בן 75 הותקף בסעודת שבת דוברות המשטרה

A 65-year-old resident of Nof Hagalil has been indicted for assaulting a 75-year-old man during a Shabbat meal at a synagogue in the city earlier this month. According to the indictment, the defendant threw a cup of water in the elderly man's face and punched him, breaking his nose.

The incident occurred after an argument broke out between the two men during the meal and escalated into violence.

According to investigators, the defendant approached the elderly man following the argument, threw a cup of water in his face, and repeatedly punched him. The victim suffered a broken nose and was taken for medical treatment.

Following the incident, Nof Hagalil police launched an investigation and gathered evidence from the scene, including footage of the assault. The suspect was subsequently arrested.

Upon completion of the investigation, the Nazareth police prosecution unit filed an indictment against the suspect at the Nof Hagalil Magistrate's Court, charging him with common assault and assaulting an elderly person causing actual bodily harm.

Police said they would continue to crack down on violent offenders and bring those who endanger public safety to justice.