Disturbing footage circulated on social media shows a teenage boy kicking a Haredi toddler, who appears to be about three years old, twice at the entrance to a residential building in Beit Shemesh.

The toddler burst into tears following the assault, and the boy fled the scene. Police later arrested the minor suspected of carrying out the attack.

At the beginning of the video, the boy is seen walking down the street and looking around, wearing a sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his head.

A few seconds later, he reaches the entrance to a building and notices the toddler there. The boy runs toward her, but pauses before the assault and appears to wait for the person filming the incident.

After the person filming moves closer, the boy kicks the toddler twice. The girl begins to cry, and the boy turns and flees the scene.

Following the incident, Beit Shemesh police took action and arrested the minor suspected of the assault.