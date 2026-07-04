The Syrian justice system announced Friday that judicial proceedings have officially opened against individuals suspected of orchestrating and executing a wave of horrific communal massacres that devastated the Druze-majority province of Sweida last year, AFP reported.

The catastrophic unrest, which occurred last July, stands as one of the bloodiest instances of internal conflict the nation has endured since the removal of longtime President Bashar Al-Assad in late 2024. The scale of the atrocities has severely tested the newly formed administration's public pledges to maintain security and defend all ethnic and religious communities across Syria's diverse, multi-confessional landscape.

The crisis originally erupted as localized skirmishes between Druze community militias and Bedouin fighters in the southern region. The situation degenerated when national security forces and additional tribal coalitions intervened explicitly alongside the Bedouins.

Monitors from the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported a death toll exceeding 2,000 individuals from the violence, pointing out that 789 of the victims were Druze civilians. Meanwhile, a government-appointed fact-finding commission formally logged 1,760 fatalities.

According to an official briefing released by the Ministry of Justice, the chairman of the government's investigative commission revealed that a Damascus tribunal has started reviewing the case files.

"in public sessions as of July 1, with the defendants and their legal representatives present".

The official statement emphasized that the legal process is designed to thoroughly uncover the truth of the incident, "establish the facts and hold accountable anyone proven responsible for any violations… regardless of their position or the side to which the acts are attributed".

The ministry added that the scope of the inquiry remains active, with further suspects currently being interrogated.

In the immediate aftermath of the July crisis, heavy accusations were leveled against government troops and their local paramilitary partners regarding the extrajudicial execution of unarmed civilians and other severe human rights violations. By March, the investigative team revealed they had successfully compiled a comprehensive list of individuals facing prosecution.

That same month, international legal experts attached to the United Nations warned that the actions committed in Sweida likely constituted war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Shocking footage emerged from the clashes, showing armed men executing Druze civilians in public squares and humiliating elderly men by forcibly shaving their mustaches.

The Syrian army eventually withdrew from Sweida after Israeli airstrikes and intense diplomatic pressure.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa later delivered a televised speech in which he accused Israel of attempting to undermine Syria’s internal stability.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)