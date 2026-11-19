A Chicago man has been charged with a hate crime and aggravated battery in connection with a September attack on a Jewish man, during which the assailant allegedly shouted "Free Palestine."

The suspect, Joseph Hines, 37, was arrested Sunday at his home in Chicago's Lincoln Square neighborhood following an investigation into the September 17 assault on North Clinton Street in the West Loop. The victim was a 38-year-old Jewish man.

According to arrest documents, Hines approached the victim, who was wearing a kippah, and asked whether he was Jewish and considered himself a Zionist.

Police said Hines then punched the victim in the face, splitting his upper lip, before fleeing the scene while shouting "Free Palestine."

According to court records, Hines appeared before a judge Monday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

At the time of the alleged hate crime, Hines was already facing criminal proceedings in connection with two earlier assaults on Chicago's public transit system.

In the first case, stemming from an April 2 incident, Hines allegedly attacked a passenger on a Red Line train at the North/Clybourn station, breaking the victim's nose.

In the second case, involving a May 24 incident, he allegedly punched a Chicago Transit Authority employee in the face at the Clinton station and attempted to steal the employee's backpack.

In connection with those cases, Hines had been released to home confinement with electronic monitoring and was permitted to leave his residence only to receive mental health treatment.