The storm system that peaked on Saturday broke an hourly rainfall record in the Sharon region, dumping 117 millimeters of rain in just one hour and 15 minutes, triggering flooding across central Israel and flash floods in southern streams.

Following a rainy night, the storm intensified over Saturday morning and early afternoon. According to data from the Israel Meteorological Service, the heaviest rainfall was recorded in the Sharon region, although significant amounts also fell along the central and southern coastal plains.

In Kadima-Tzoran, residents were asked to stay home unless absolutely necessary and to keep away from nearby streams, where flash floods were documented. Flooding was also reported in Even Yehuda following the heavy rainfall.