Against the backdrop of educational challenges in haredi institutions, the Biala Rebbe addressed educational authority and the relationships between educators and students, and between therapists and clients, outlining an approach centered on an authority figure's ability to acknowledge mistakes.

During a conversation with emotional therapist Pinchas Weiss, chairman of the "Mivtach" therapy center, the Rebbe said, "An educator is someone who knows how to admit a mistake."

He stressed that such a message, which places an adult's humility and willingness to take responsibility above maintaining rigid authority, was intended to emphasize that personal example and honesty are the foundations for building healthy relationships of trust between educators and their students, and between therapists and those seeking their help.

Those close to the Biala Rebbe explained, "In an educational world where an authority figure is sometimes seen as someone who must project absolute and unwavering certainty, the Rebbe's guidance sets the opposite standard: An educator's ability to acknowledge an error does not weaken his standing, but is a necessary condition for open dialogue and genuine trust - particularly when working with young people and families facing crises."

The meeting marked the launch of new departments and the expansion of professional services at the "Mivtach" therapy center, led by Weiss. The center provides emotional support and helps people in the haredi community address personal and family challenges.