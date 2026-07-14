צבי סוכות ליד בית הספר הפועל באופן בלתי חוקי דוברות

In the heart of sovereign Jerusalem, in the center of the Muslim Quarter and just a few minutes' walk from the Western Wall, an illegal Waqf school has been operating without interference, where Palestinian Authority educational materials promoting incitement are taught, including topics such as the "Right of Return" and "Palestinian identity."

Following information received by his office, MK Tzvi Succot, chairman of the Knesset Education Committee, arrived this morning for a surprise visit to the school in the Old City. Upon entering the compound, he identified a sign stating that the site was owned by the Palestinian Authority.

In light of the fact that the facility is operating illegally, Succot smashed the sign indicating Palestinian Authority ownership and announced that he would demand the immediate closure of the site. He said he would not allow the matter to be ignored or permit the institution to continue operating.

He further announced that he would demand the site be closed immediately, adding that at the start of the upcoming school year, an inspector would arrive to ensure that the institution had been shut down and that classes were no longer being held there.

"It is impossible for a Palestinian Authority school, an entity hostile to the State of Israel, to continue operating as usual in the sovereign territory of Israel. This will come to an end, and we will close this school and all other similar educational institutions operating in Jerusalem. Anyone who incites and educates their children that this is not the State of Israel is effectively opening the door for children to grow up as terrorists of the next generation," Succot concluded.