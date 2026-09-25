The Ministry of Education and Intel on Thursday signed a cooperation agreement aimed at advancing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, as well as artificial intelligence, throughout Israel's education system.

The agreement was signed as part of Fostering the Future Together, an international initiative launched by US First Lady Melania Trump. The initiative in Israel is being led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara Netanyahu.

The signing ceremony was held in New York in the presence of Sara Netanyahu, Education Minister Yoav Kisch, representatives of the White House, and senior Intel executives.

Under the agreement, mentoring programs in which Intel employees support students and educators will be expanded, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence and STEM education. The Ministry and Intel will also promote initiatives to integrate artificial intelligence into technological education programs, provide mentors for teachers and students, and expand joint activities in schools and local authorities.

The cooperation will also continue through the STARTCUP championship. Following last school year's competition, four winning Israeli projects were selected to be showcased at Intel's global Artificial Intelligence Festival.

Fostering the Future Together is an international coalition established by Melania Trump that seeks to empower children in the digital age and help parents protect their children from online risks. The initiative focuses on artificial intelligence in education, technological tools for education, digital literacy, and online safety.

"I am proud to lead in Israel this important initiative of US First Lady Melania Trump, whose goal is to ensure that our children have a safe, advanced future filled with opportunities," Sara Netanyahu said.

"The important partnership we have established with Intel will enable students and teachers in Israel to gain tools and knowledge from those at the forefront of global technological innovation.

"I have dedicated my life to the children of Israel, and I believe they must be among the leaders of the artificial intelligence revolution worldwide. Investing in them today is an investment in Israel's future."

Education Minister Yoav Kisch said: "Expanding our cooperation with Intel will open new opportunities for Israeli students to learn about artificial intelligence and technology alongside the very people who develop them. The company's engineers will mentor students and teachers and help expand STEM education."

"I thank the Prime Minister's wife, Mrs. Sara Netanyahu, for leading this initiative in Israel. Together, we will equip Israel's students with the tools they need to succeed and lead in a world that is changing before our eyes."