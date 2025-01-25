The Chairman of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, called one of the released terrorists, Yasser Abu Bakr, and congratulated him on his release.

Abu Bakr was part of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades and had been imprisoned for 23 years, sentenced to 115 years for planning attacks in 2002.

He was responsible for the attack in the city of Netanya in March 2002, where Israel Yahi and nine-month-old baby Aviah Malka were murdered.

He was also responsible for the murder of police officer Konstantin Danilov during a clash with terrorists near Baqa al-Gharbiyye in the same month, and he had planned a suicide attack at the Tel Hashomer Medical Center.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded, ''He is a perpetual supporter and encourager of terrorism, and the Palestinian Authority, which he heads, remains a terrorist organization, not a partner for anything. His phone call to a Jew-murderer is a wake-up call to those still dreaming of the PA as an alternative to Hamas in Gaza after the war. It will not happen. Not in Gaza, and not in Judea and Samaria.''

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) added ''You close your eyes to the Palestinian terror authority that rewards Jewish murderers and educates terrorism. Release thousands of murderers and terrorists. Stop the war in Gaza. Withdraw from Netzarim and the northern strip. Give bulldozers to Hamas. And of course, don't forget to tell us they are deterred. It's time to change the method.''

Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Liberman stated, ''Holocaust denier Abbas once again shows his true face - a terrorist supporter who congratulates despicable murderers. Anyone who embraces terrorists with blood on their hands is himself a terrorist and cannot be a partner in any move and certainly not supervise the Rafah Crossing.''