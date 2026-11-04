MK Ayman Odeh (Joint List) is the Knesset Member who allegedly received hundreds of thousands of shekels in cash from the Palestinian Authority, i24NEWS reported on Wednesday

According to the report, the suspicion concerns the transfer of significant amounts of cash from the Palestinian Authority to Odeh.

Odeh responded to the serious allegations, claiming he was being politically persecuted.

"This is political persecution that will soon turn out to be a massive bubble that will burst right in their faces," he said.

Earlier this week, Yisrael Beytenu Chairman Avigdor Liberman addressed the allegations of foreign interference in the Israeli elections and claimed that the PA transferred funds to the Joint List.

According to Liberman, the PA was deeply involved in the recent elections and exerted control over the Arab parties: the Joint List and the United Arab List (Ra'am).

"The Palestinian Authority was very involved and was the guiding force behind both Ra'am and the Joint List. They're stirring the pot, and we can not allow this relationship," Liberman stated.

The report concerning the allegations against Odeh comes after the Central Elections Committee approved the results of the elections to the 26th Knesset, despite ongoing investigations into suspected attempts at foreign interference.

Central Elections Committee Chairman Justice Noam Sohlberg clarified today, during the presentation of the election results to the President, that the investigation is ongoing, but stressed that, at this stage, the allegations remain unproven.

"At this stage, these are only suspicions, and even if they are substantiated, the scope of their potential impact is limited," Sohlberg said.

He added that if evidence emerges that justifies further action, it will be possible to pursue the legal process established by law and file an election appeal.