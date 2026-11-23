Ahmed al Ahmed, the Syrian-born Australian who confronted and disarmed a terrorist during the deadly Hanukkah attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach last year, says he continues to suffer from his injuries nearly a year later but has no regrets about intervening.

In an interview with AFP, Ahmed recalled rushing toward one of the attackers on December 14, 2025, as gunfire struck crowds celebrating the Jewish holiday.

15 people were killed and dozens injured in the massacre. An elderly woman subsequently died this month from complications related to her injuries.

Ahmed, a fruit seller who immigrated to Australia in 2006, wrestled a rifle away from one of the terrorists, an intervention credited with preventing additional casualties.

"I didn't think about it," he told AFP.

"Because to save people's lives, there's no need to think, when you hear the kids and the women and old people and men and everyone asking for help."

After seizing the weapon, Ahmed confronted the attacker but chose not to fire. He then sought shelter behind a tree, where he was shot.

Five bullets struck Ahmed, two of which remain lodged in his body. He continues to experience nerve pain, has limited movement in his left hand and requires medication to manage pain and sleep difficulties.

"I'm still suffering," he said.

The attacker he confronted, Sajid Akram, was killed by police. His son, Naveed, remains in custody facing 78 charges , including murder and terrorism offenses, and has not yet entered a plea.

Ahmed's intervention, captured on video and widely circulated online, earned him national recognition. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised him as a "true Australian hero", while a fundraising campaign collected millions of dollars.

Ahmed told AFP that his recovery had prevented him from fully appreciating the public attention. Despite his continuing injuries, Ahmed said he would make the same decision again.

"I've been chosen. God chose me for that and to lead our community not to be divided," he said.

Ahmed, a Muslim and father of two, rejected attempts to associate his religion with the massacre and called for greater understanding among Australians.

"This is not a Muslim," he said. "I'm a Muslim, and I put my life in danger. I never heard my religion say to kill innocent people. That's not right."

He also emphasized the importance of respecting people regardless of their background.

"You know, we are human beings. No matter where you come from, no matter what your color, what you are, what's your religion, we have to treat each other with respect, and don't judge and blame others."