Delta Air Lines announced Sunday afternoon that it had resolved a technical malfunction that disrupted flights across the United States as the busy Thanksgiving travel period began.

The problem affected an automated system used to calculate aircraft weight and its distribution before departure, leading to widespread delays and cancellations.

By 4:00 p.m. ET, more than 1,100 flights arriving at or departing from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had been delayed, while 36 had been canceled, according to FlightAware.

Delta had approximately 5,000 flights scheduled for Sunday, including services operated by its regional partners. The airline estimated that the system malfunction accounted for 70% of the day's delays and cancellations, with the remaining disruptions attributed to adverse weather and air traffic control restrictions in New York and other parts of the Northeast.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) temporarily suspended departures bound for Atlanta on Sunday morning before introducing a program allowing flights to depart at intervals.

The restrictions affected Delta and its regional carriers operating flights to Atlanta from across the contiguous United States.

The FAA initially anticipated average delays of 57 minutes, with some reaching one hour and 51 minutes. The agency ended the delay program at 11:26 a.m. ET.

Delta said it was assisting affected travelers with alternative bookings and arranging meals and hotel accommodations when necessary. Passengers whose flights were canceled were also eligible for refunds if they decided against traveling.

The disruption came amid a series of recent aviation technology problems.

On November 13, a malfunction in the FAA's air traffic control network prompted a nationwide ground stop . Although flights resumed that evening, delays continued throughout the weekend.