A technical malfunction in Delta Air Lines' automated weight and balance calculation system is causing significant flight delays across the United States today (Sunday).

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported disruptions to departures from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as the airline's teams work to restore the system.

Delta said the malfunction affects the automated system used to calculate aircraft weight and balance before takeoff. The airline is currently relying on manual calculations as a workaround to keep flights operating safely.

The airline said it was using "manual workarounds to safely dispatch flights", adding, "We thank our customers for their patience and our people for their professionalism".

The malfunction comes just days after a particularly widespread disruption to US aviation. Last week, the FAA ordered a halt to departures from all US airports following a communications failure.

The order remained in effect for more than four hours. About 4,000 flights were canceled, and approximately 10,000 others were delayed during the disruption.

Before that incident, the last time the FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop was on January 11, 2023, following an outage of the NOTAM system, which provides pilots with essential safety notices.

In that case, departures were suspended at around 7:15 a.m. Eastern Time and resumed at 9:07 a.m. after the system's stability was checked.

A preliminary investigation into the 2023 malfunction found that contractors had accidentally deleted files while attempting to resolve a synchronization issue between the primary database and the backup system.

According to Reuters, last week's incident marked the second nationwide ground stop in the United States since the September 11, 2001, attacks.