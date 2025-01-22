Delta Airlines will renew flights to Israel beginning in April.

The airline has not officially announced resumption of flights, but it began selling tickets for Tel Aviv-New York flights for the first time since the October 7 massacre.

A round-trip ticket from Israel costs approximately $1,868 on the airline's website, including checked luggage.

The tickets make Delta the first US airline to resume flights to Israel following the start of the war.

On Tuesday, Air France announced that it would renew its daily Paris-Tel Aviv flights to Israel, beginning on Saturday.