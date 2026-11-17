United Airlines announced Monday that it was working to restore operations following a widespread technology outage affecting several systems essential to flight preparations and communications.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. We're aware of the widespread system outage, and our teams are working hard to get things back up and running as soon as possible. We appreciate your patience while we work through this," the airline said in a social media statement.

Later, the airline told Fox News Digital it had resolved the issue that delayed departing flights.

"We have resolved a technology issue that delayed flight departures. While some flights were delayed, there was no impact on flights in progress, or on United Express flights," United Airlines' Media Relations told Fox News Digital.

"There is no indication that this was a cybersecurity-related issue," the airline added.

According to Reuters, an internal communication from United's pilots' union indicated that the disruption affected multiple web-based applications used by flight crews, including systems responsible for communications.

The memo also revealed that the airline was unable to provide departing flights with final aircraft weight information, a necessary component of flight preparations.

Pilots were instructed to consult airport personnel for guidance on whether their aircraft should depart from their gates while the technical problems persisted.

The disruption comes just three days after a separate failure involving the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) network forced authorities to temporarily suspend flight departures across the United States.

There is currently no evidence connecting the two incidents.

Friday's nationwide ground stop followed irregularities in radar and communications information supplied to air traffic controllers. Within 18 minutes of the initial problems, authorities ordered a halt to departures at airports nationwide.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy subsequently attributed the failure to outdated network equipment, explaining that routers and switches had become overloaded and were transmitting inconsistent data.

Although the malfunction disrupted the information available to air traffic controllers, Duffy emphasized that radar and communications capabilities were not completely lost.

Aircraft already in the air were able to land safely under established procedures.