‘Chilling Stares, Hands On Trigger’: Putin’s ‘Superhuman Bodyguards’ At Trump-Xi Summit Go

It wasn't just the world leaders who attracted attention at the diplomatic summit in China. A video showing Russian President Vladimir Putin's bodyguards has become a hot topic on social media, after viewers noticed the unusual behavior of the security personnel surrounding him.

According to a report published Sunday by Times of India, the footage, reportedly filmed during last week's APEC summit in Shenzhen, China, shows members of Putin's presidential security detail displaying an extraordinary level of alertness.

While Putin took part in diplomatic talks involving US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, it was the security personnel surrounding him who managed to steal the spotlight.

In the video, the bodyguards can be seen maintaining rigid postures, keeping their eyes fixed on their surroundings, and barely blinking. Viewers were particularly impressed by their heightened alertness and discipline, but one detail attracted special attention: the position of their hands.

Some social media users began speculating about the techniques employed by Russian security personnel to ensure they could respond immediately to any attempt to harm the president.

One widely circulated post claimed that a member of Putin's security detail was using a prosthetic hand while concealing his real hand beneath his jacket, gripping a handgun so he could draw it quickly in the event of a threat.

However, there is no evidence supporting this claim, and the Times of India report does not establish that the bodyguards use prosthetic hands or conceal weapons in this manner.

The video generated numerous reactions, with some viewers expressing admiration for the bodyguards' discipline and concentration, while others attempted to decipher their movements and the way they positioned their hands.

This is not the first time similar theories have emerged about Putin's security personnel. As early as May 2022, users on the American internet forum AR15.com discussed similar claims that members of Putin's security detail were allegedly using artificial hands. No concrete evidence was presented at the time, and some participants challenged the theory.

The latest report illustrates how even seemingly minor details in the behavior of Russian security personnel can attract widespread attention, extending far beyond the diplomatic events they are assigned to protect.