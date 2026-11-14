Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump have agreed to meet in Shenzhen on November 19, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

Peskov said the three leaders would meet separately from the main proceedings of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Trump and Xi last met in Beijing in May, when their talks covered the Iran war, Persian Gulf security and trade. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz had sent energy prices higher, and US officials urged China, a major buyer of Iranian oil, to use its influence with Tehran.

In July, Trump said both Xi and Putin had pledged not to sell weapons to Iran. In early November, Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei visited Moscow and delivered a message from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei to Putin. The two discussed regional security, efforts to end the war and a possible gas pipeline from Russia to Iran.

Shenzhen had already figured in reports about Trump’s plans for Asia. In August, Trump was reported to have privately discussed a possible meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during an Asia trip, with the November APEC summit in Shenzhen mentioned as a potential opportunity.