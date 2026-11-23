Anti-Israel incitement in Iran has now reached the world of robotics: A humanoid robot was presented at a nighttime rally in Tehran, chanting "Death to Israel" during a demonstration of support for the Islamic Republic.

Footage circulating on social media shows the robot standing before rally participants, moving its arms while repeating the slogan commonly heard at demonstrations organized by the Iranian regime. A man holding a microphone stands beside the robot, while participants carrying flags can be seen in the background.

The Iran Press news agency reported that the robot appeared at one of the nighttime gatherings held in Tehran. According to the report, similar rallies have been taking place across Iran for the past nine months to express support for the regime and condemn Israel and the United States.

Roya News reported that the robot, whose design resembles the fictional character Iron Man, had previously been displayed at the CITEX technology exhibition, which featured more than 100 Iranian companies specializing in robotics and artificial intelligence.

The unusual footage highlights how technology is also being used to convey political and anti-Israel messages in Iran. This time, instead of a human speaker leading chants against Israel, rally organizers presented a robot programmed to repeat the slogan.