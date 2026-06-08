The Artists for Palestine organization is calling on supporters to protest on Monday outside a concert by Israeli singer Hanan Ben Ari in Paris, France.

According to a statement by the organization, the demonstration will be held outside the French capital's Dôme de Paris, where Ben Ari is scheduled to perform before the Israeli and Jewish community in the city. The call was published jointly with several local anti-Israel organizations, including once named "Oy Gevalt," which claims to be a "Jewish queer anti-racist collective based in France" and the French Jewish Union for Peace.

The organizations' post claims that Ben Ari spreads "radical nationalism," and states various accusations regarding his public positions and a visit to the Gaza Strip during the war.

"In December 2023, while the genocide was underway, he traveled to the Gaza Strip to celebrate its destruction with soldiers and amused himself by imagining its future recolonization," the post states.

It also claims that "Ben Ari spreads radical nationalism in favor of 'Greater Israel,' he incites ethnic cleansing and collective revenge. Allowing this concert openly condones hatred and crimes against humanity."

The concert organizers announced that despite the planned demonstration, the concert will be held as scheduled, and Ben Ari already arrived in Paris on Sunday. That being said concert will be held under increased security.

According to the organizers, the security will be coordinated with the police and the venue's security company, preparing for any possible scenario outside the performance area.

The demonstration is set to be held before the concert begins, outside the venue.