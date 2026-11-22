MK Itamar Eitam (Religious Zionist Party) on Sunday called on Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (Kan) CEO Golan Yochpaz to cancel the broadcast of an investigative report by the program “Zman Emet" examining the activities of IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip.

In a letter sent following the release of a promotional trailer for the investigation, Eitam argued that the way the soldiers were portrayed could harm Israel's national security and endanger troops facing potential legal proceedings abroad.

Eitam, who served hundreds of days in Gaza as a reserve battalion commander and was wounded in combat in Jabalia, criticized the framing of the investigation before it had even aired in full.

"As can be seen from the promotional trailer, the corporation has chosen to portray IDF soldiers under the headline 'The Conspiracy of Silence Exposed,' in a context that attributes extremely serious acts to them, at a time when Israel is in the midst of fighting and its soldiers face legal proceedings abroad because of their military service."

According to Eitam, the decision to present the investigation in this manner, even at the promotional stage, undermines the fair presentation of information to the public.

"This framing, before the report has even aired, amounts to delivering a public verdict in advance, not journalism."

"As a reserve battalion commander who served hundreds of days in Gaza and is thoroughly familiar with the operational reality, I can state that publishing this investigation could cause severe damage to the security of the State of Israel and endanger the lives of our soldiers," Eitam stressed.

"The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation is funded by taxpayers' money. It is unacceptable for a public broadcaster, financed by Israeli citizens, to provide a platform for an investigative report that attacks IDF soldiers and puts them at risk."

At the conclusion of his letter, Eitam demanded that the promotional trailers be removed from all of the corporation's platforms and that the planned broadcast be canceled.

"We will use every parliamentary avenue available to us in this matter, including the Knesset committees responsible for overseeing the corporation and its budget."