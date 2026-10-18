Likud activist Shlomi Vaknin pulled out a pacifier during a live interview on Kan News while discussing the controversy sparked by media personality Yinon Magal, who called Yashar! party chairman Gadi Eisenkot a "monkey."

Toward the end of the broadcast, Vaknin took out a pacifier and held it up to the camera, mocking Eisenkot's reaction to the remark.

"I just want to take something out here for Mr. Eisenkot. If he starts crying, give him this pacifier so he can sleep well at night," Vaknin said.

He also noted that the criticism Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family face is far harsher than anything directed at Eisenkot.

"Look at what Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu and his family have to put up with every single day," he said. "Someone calls [Eisenkot] a 'monkey' just once, and he's horrified. G-d save us if Benjamin Netanyahu [reacted that way]."

"You can give him this," he added, referring to the pacifier he was holding, and placing it on the table.