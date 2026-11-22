Jerusalem District police arrested a 47-year-old tourist from Turkey at the Temple Mount last Friday on suspicion of incitement to terrorism, support for Hamas, and distributing money to worshippers at the site.

According to a police statement, the tourist was arrested during Friday prayers at the Temple Mount after suspicions arose that she was disseminating content supporting terrorism, including posts praising former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and the organization's founder, Ahmed Yassin.

Police said some of the content was shared on social media and that the investigation also raised suspicions that the woman was affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization.

Police are also investigating suspicions that the tourist distributed money to worshippers at the Temple Mount.

During the arrest, officers seized the suspect's mobile phone and the backpack she was carrying as part of the ongoing investigation and evidence collection.

The woman was taken for questioning by the David Precinct on suspicion of providing services or means to carry out a terrorist act, conduct liable to disturb public order, and incitement to terrorism.

The suspect is expected to appear in court again today (Sunday), when police will request an extension of her detention.

Police stressed that they continue to work to identify suspects involved in incitement and support for terrorism, with an emphasis on the Temple Mount area.