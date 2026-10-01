התפילה של יהודה גליק בהר הבית ללא קרדיט

The police have banned Temple Mount rights activist and former Knesset Member Yehuda Glick from visiting Judaism's holiest site for six months.

The restraining order issued to Glick states that the ban is meant to "prevent severe harm to life or property."

Glick claims that he was issued the order after he prayed on the Temple Mount for the recovery of Neria Leiter, the son of the Israeli Ambassador to the US, Yechiel Leiter, who was severely wounded in a ramming attack.

Even after he had been summoned to a hearing, Glick spoke out harshly against the conduct of the police. "I've been ascending the Temple Mount for 40 years. I always follow the guidelines. The Temple Mount police are persecuting me with evil, with malice, for no wrong done to me," he wrote.

According to Glick, this is the third year in a row in which he has received a restraining order ahead of the Sukkot holiday, a time when he usually leads tours of the Temple Mount.

Glick also criticized National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and claimed that the phenomenon has been occurring in the past years under his watch.

"These people hurt me many times more than the man who tried to assassinate me hurt me. Really, how much evil can I take?" Glick wrote.

In conclusion, he added: "And after all this, I lift my hands to the higher G-d and commit that they won't manage to break me. I hope I can hold on."