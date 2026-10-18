Former Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef ruled that Jewish law prohibits supporting the Otzma Yehudit party led by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir because of his visits to the Temple Mount and his encouragement of others to visit the site.

In a letter he published, Rabbi Yosef wrote that ascending the Temple Mount carries the risk of violating a prohibition punishable by karet (spiritual excision).

"Anyone who supports the party of someone who ascends the Temple Mount and encourages others to ascend is considered as though he himself [has committed a transgression punishable] by karet.

"Therefore, according to Jewish law, it is forbidden to support the party," he claimed.

This is not the first time Rabbi Yosef has made such statements.

Rabbi Yosef, who serves as the spiritual leader of the Sephardic-haredi Shas party, spoke in September at a rally at the Acre Stadium, telling voters, "I call on you: Do not be tempted to vote for unworthy people. Someone who does not fear Heaven and someone who ascends the Temple Mount - it is forbidden according to halacha to vote for him."

Later in his speech, Rabbi Yosef called on the public to unite solely behind the established Sephardic-haredi political representation: "One must vote only for those who fear Heaven and follow the path of the Torah, like our representatives."