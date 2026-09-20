A 3-year-old boy was evacuated to the hospital in critical condition after failing to wake up from his sleep Sunday morning in Beit Shemesh.

United Hatzalah medical teams were dispatched to the city’s Haredi neighborhood following a report that the child had lost consciousness. Upon their arrival, the EMTs began performing resuscitation efforts.

He was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem in critical condition. Medical teams continued performing resuscitation efforts throughout the evacuation.

Moshe Schechter and brothers Asher and Yaakov Jungreis, EMTs with United Hatzalah’s Koach Hatzalah unit, said: “His family members told us that the child did not wake up from his sleep."

They added: “We performed resuscitation efforts on him, and he was evacuated to the hospital for further medical treatment in critical condition."