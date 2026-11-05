The Israel Police and Israel Dog Unit, a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, conducted an extensive search operation on Wednesday for Yoram Filter. Filter has been missing in the BeitShemesh region since shortly after the October 7th massacre.

Fliter, who was approximately 32 years old at the time of his disappearance, was last known to be in the area of the Beit HaBad parking lot in the Mateh Yehuda region. His disappearance has remained a mystery, with no confirmed trace of him since.

The operation focused on designated search areas around the Beit HaBad parking lot. The areas were selected following a professional assessment conducted in recent weeks at the Tzfat police station. Police and IDU personnel mapped the region and analyzed its terrain to identify areas requiring further examination.

The operation involved challenging fieldwork, as search teams worked systematically to complete the designated areas and ensure that no potential lead was overlooked.

IDU spokesman Aharon Streicher stressed that Wednesday's operation did not mark the end of the search.

"Completing these search areas today does not mean the search is over," Streicher said. "Searches will continue based on further assessments and in areas that still require additional examination."