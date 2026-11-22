גאווה יהודית בלב פריז: מאות נערים רוקדים ושרים למרגלות מגדל אייפל

Some 1,500 Jewish teenagers from 30 countries gathered at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Saturday night for a display of Jewish pride amid manifestations of antisemitism in Europe.

Participants held a joint Havdalah ceremony, recited "Shema Yisrael" and prayed for the well-being of Israel and Jewish communities around the world.

The event took place on the Champ de Mars as part of the European Jewish Youth Congress organized by Chabad's CTeen network. More than 800 teenagers from 400 schools in 30 countries attended the congress, with hundreds of young Jews from Paris joining them for the main event.

After the outdoor Havdalah ceremony, participants raised the flags of their home countries and joined together in prayer. Israeli singer Noam Buskila later performed, and the teenagers danced together beneath the illuminated tower.

Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, chairman of CTeen International, said during the event, "Each and every one of these teenagers has the power to change the world".

He added, "Just a few weeks ago, these streets witnessed the devastation caused when that power is used for destruction. Tonight, those same streets are filled with hope and joy. These teenagers are the future, and their resilience sends a message to the world: The Jewish people are here to stay".

One of the congress participants was Andras Igor Sohansky, a teenager from the Hungarian city of Veszprem, where there has been virtually no Jewish life since the Holocaust. His family lost more than 80 relatives during the Holocaust. Sohansky said, "We are European Jews. Our people have always found a way to survive and create something new".

Some participants are the only Jewish students in their classes. Over the weekend, they shared their experiences and the concerns they face at school and in everyday life.

The organizers sought to strengthen the young people's sense of belonging to their communities and encourage them to express their Jewish identity after returning home.

Zohar, 14, from Vienna, said, "I don't need to change who I am to feel that I belong. I can just be myself. I can be proud of who I am. And I can be proud of my Judaism".