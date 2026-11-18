Nearly seven in 10 Jews in France would consider leaving the country if far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon were elected president, according to a survey conducted in France.

Yitzhak Bar Sheshet, president of the Mizrachi movement in France, told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News in an interview that the finding did not surprise him, given the Jewish community's growing sense of insecurity since the October 7 attack. He said, "We are not surprised. We know what is happening on the ground. It is difficult for me to hear that so many people are considering leaving the country where they raised families and built their lives because of the possible election results."

He said the concern extends beyond the identity of the next president to a fundamental question troubling a growing number of French Jews: whether they will be able to continue living safely as Jews in France. Bar Sheshet described a situation in which antisemitism also affects everyday decisions. He said antisemitism in France has risen sharply since the October 7th massacre.

He explained, "We have to weigh basic decisions: where to go and where not to go, where to live, whether to wear a kippah, whether to put a mezuzah on the doorpost of our home." He added, "When people feel this way, it infringes on their freedom of religion to live as Jews in France."

Yitzhak Bar Sheshet, president of Mizrachi in France Photo: Courtesy of the subject

Bar Sheshet identified the prospect of Mélenchon reaching the Élysée Palace as the main concern. He said some French Jews expect the presidential race to come down to Mélenchon and right-wing leader Marine Le Pen, but the two scenarios do not cause the same degree of concern within the community.

He attributed the concern primarily to Mélenchon's positions on Israel and his persistent focus on the subject. He said, "His focus on Israel is a political obsession. I fear that if he is elected, he will use France's standing and influence to act against Israel in every possible arena, and that the hostility will seep even further into French public discourse and be directed at Jews."

He said he was particularly concerned about some Mélenchon supporters blurring the distinction between the State of Israel and French Jews. Bar Sheshet maintained that Mélenchon's supporters include immigrants and French Muslims who do not distinguish between criticism of Israel and hostility toward Jews.

He believes that if Mélenchon is elected president, antisemitism in France could intensify and expose the Jewish community to further dangers.

Alongside his concern about political developments, Bar Sheshet stressed that France's Jewish community remains strong, active and organized. He said, "It is a very proud, Zionist, strong and organized community." He added, "If you visit any community, it is full of people. There are a great many Jews who live here, come to synagogue and feel close to their community, but there is concern and fear about the future."

He said the sense of insecurity is compounded by the authorities' difficulty in providing full protection to Jewish institutions and citizens. He said, "In recent months and weeks, the authorities and the police have told us: We cannot protect everyone. The message is very clear."

Bar Sheshet said that message is causing concern among community members. He said, "If Jews are the first to suffer, and that is usually the case, when the police cannot protect us, that is a problem."

He added that some of his friends are already discussing the possibility of keeping a firearm at home for self-defense. He said, "Some friends say they want a firearm at home. That is not something to be taken for granted, and it did not happen in the past."

Against this backdrop, Bar Sheshet called on the Israeli government to begin preparing now for the possibility of significant aliyah from France. He said Israel cannot wait for a political or security crisis that could prompt thousands of Jews to seek to leave France within a short period.

Bar Sheshet, who returned to France from a visit to Israel the day before the interview, said he met with officials from the World Zionist Organization and the Jewish Agency to discuss the need to simplify the aliyah process.

He said, "The community in France is very Zionist and loves Israel." He said Israel must recognize its responsibility toward Diaspora Jews, adding that bureaucratic procedures remain cumbersome and make it difficult for those seeking to immigrate. He said, "There needs to be a special program for those who want to make aliyah, especially those in France who are suffering", adding, "This is the strongest community in Europe. The bureaucracy is very difficult."

He estimated that between 20,000 and 30,000 French Jews could seek to immigrate to Israel within a short period if they feel that conditions in France are becoming dangerous for them. He said some Jews are already beginning the aliyah process but do not complete it, partly because of the bureaucratic difficulties involved. He said, "Because of the bureaucracy, people open aliyah files and ultimately do not immigrate."

Bar Sheshet believes Israel should prepare not only to absorb immigrants but also to create a simpler, more accessible process for Jews seeking to make it their permanent home. He stressed that these difficulties should not become an obstacle for those seeking to immigrate out of a sense of belonging to the State of Israel. He said, "Instead of making the aliyah process easier for us, they sometimes make it even harder. People want to immigrate, but it needs to be made easier for them so they will come and feel that this is their country."